Court records reveal more about Brooklyn Center quadruple homicide case

CLEVELAND — Authorities have released new information about what happened inside a Brooklyn Centre home last Friday where a man is accused of killing his father, sister and nephew.

The suspect, Martin Muniz, is also charged for the death of another man. That man’s 8-year-old daughter survived and is in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Balloons and candles cover the front steps of a home on Mack Court where a neighbor says children once played.

“It’s really sad because I never expected nothing like this,” Edwin, a neighbor, said.

Edwin says he can’t sleep after what unfolded across the street last Friday night.

“Every time I come out I see this. Sometimes I can’t even sleep because I still got these people in my mind because I used to see them all the time,” Edwin said.

Cleveland Municipal court records state Muniz shot all five victims in the head in different rooms of the house. Police say Muniz himself flagged down Second District officers.

His father, Miguel Gonzalez; sister, Angelic Gonzalez and Angelic’s son, Jayden Baez, all died in the house. Anthony Boothe and his 8-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital. Boothe later died and the girl is in critical condition.

“His own family, his own family, that's the deepest thing. His own family, his sister, his nephew, his father,” Edwin said.

“An entire family gone,” Victoria Grant said.

Grant is with the Journey Center for Safety and Healing.

“Domestic violence is a very under-reported crime because of the shame and the fear factor,” Grant said.

Grant says survivors may not recognize the signs early on and abusers have a way of manipulating their own behaviors.

“They’re very unpredictable is what it says and so in general we never know when an abuser might use deadly force in that relationship,” Grant said.

And while we don’t know what happened in the moments before the shooting on Mack Court, Grant says in general, name calling, threatening behavior or the silent treatment can all be signs.

“I used to see the kids, they used to play around,” Edwin said.

As Edwin pulls for the lone survivor, he says the suspect needs to pay for what he did.

“I hope she makes it, it's going to be hard for her,” Edwin said.

Muniz is charged with aggravated murder. He is expected in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment.

