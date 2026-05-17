Cleveland Marathon women's winner takes title for 5th straight year

Have you ever thought winning a marathon was hard? How about winning the same race for five years straight?

Well, Ashton Swinford of Hudson, Ohio, won the Cleveland Marathon women's race for the fifth consecutive year on Sunday.

The 36-year-old finished the full marathon in 2 hours and 44 minutes, almost 7 minutes quicker than her winning time last year.

"No I'm just like, I wonder —can I do it again next year? I don't know. Can I do it till I'm 40? I don't know, let's see!" Swinford said after her race.

A member of our WEWS family, weekend producer Gretchen Lasso, also ran and completed the race.