Cleveland Mayor Bibb enacts 30-day halt on utility shutoffs to aid Clevelanders amid record federal shutdown

Effective Nov. 7, the moratorium temporarily prevents Cleveland Water and Public Power disconnections as residents face financial strain from the historic government shutdown.
Posted

Cleveland officials are taking action to protect residents from losing essential services as the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history continues.

On Thursday, Mayor Justin M. Bibb announced a 30-day moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment, which will be effective Friday, Nov. 7. The move, made in partnership with the city’s Department of Public Utilities, temporarily halts service interruptions for Cleveland Water and Cleveland Public Power customers through early December.

"Our city understands what Cleveland families are going through right now," Bibb said in a statement. "The federal shutdown and cuts to SNAP benefits have placed an unfair and unexpected burden on households that were already stretched thin. No one should have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. This moratorium is about giving our residents breathing room, stability, and dignity while Washington works to resolve this crisis."

Although the moratorium pauses disconnections, account balances will continue to accrue during the 30-day period. City officials said the measure aims to provide immediate relief as families face missed paychecks and reduced federal food assistance.

The city is encouraging residents in need of payment plan options or additional support to contact utility customer service lines directly:

  • Cleveland Water: 216-664-3130
  • Cleveland Public Power: 216-664-4600

Bibb said the city will continue to monitor the shutdown's local impacts and may introduce additional measures if the federal impasse continues.

