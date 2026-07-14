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1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Mac's Corner Bar

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The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at Mac's Corner Bar.

According to police, they were called to the bar at 12:45 a.m. on Monday for reports of a large crowd and shots being fired.

When police arrived, they found blood and a gun in the parking lot.

Police said preliminary information indicated that an incident occurred inside the bar before continuing into the parking lot.

According to police, 19-year-old Charles Clark was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle before they arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was also taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He is listed in stable condition.

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