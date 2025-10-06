Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in apartment building near The Flats

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday that left a person dead and another person injured.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Division Avenue on reports of a shooting at 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway.

He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Another man, Tyler Gill, 18, was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

