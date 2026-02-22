1 dead after shooting in Cleveland's St. Clair neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A man is dead after a shooting took place in Cleveland's St. Clair neighborhood Saturday evening, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Diaz said the department is investigating a homicide that took place on the 3400 block of East 99th Street.

Preliminary information revealed a man in his 40s was shot and pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, according to Diaz.

