1 in custody for July 16 Cleveland Heights homicide; police searching for second suspect

The Cleveland Heights Police Department arrested a suspect Saturday in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man on July 16.

According to police, Issac Martin was fatally shot at Noble Food Deal in the 2200 block of Noble Road.

Police said they identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on July 21 on an aggravated murder charge.

A Flock camera in Garfield Heights spotted the suspect driving a stolen car Saturday night, and Garfield Heights Police arrested him at a nearby gas station. He's currently being held in the Cleveland Heights Jail.

Cleveland Heights Police are still looking for a second person in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

A $5,000 reward is available.

News 5 Cleveland