10:45 AM: Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted give update on Cleveland Innovation District

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef will visit Cleveland Monday to provide an update on the progress of the Cleveland Innovation District, a partnership to position Ohio as a competitive place to look to for medical advancements while boosting the area’s economy.

This is the first update since the project launched in January. Watch it live in the media player below beginning at 10:45 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

Following the update, there will be a panel discussion with leaders from Case Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland State University, MetroHealth Medical center and University Hospitals.

