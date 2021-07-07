10 AM: Community leaders and activists address removal of professor from Cleveland Police Monitoring Team

CLEVELAND — A group of community activists and leaders will meet on the steps of the Carl B. Stokes United State Courthouse Wednesday to address the alleged forced removal of Professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway from the city’s police monitoring team.

Representatives from the NAACP, S. Minor Bar Association, Black Lives Matter, the Community Policing Commission, The Black Shield, Citizens for a Safer Cleveland and the Cochran Firm are expected to speak.

According to the news release from the Cochran Firm, the group is intending to collect signatures for the removal of Cleveland Police Monitor Hassan Aden.

The group held a similar briefing on June 23 after it was known about the alleged forced removal of Hardaway.

