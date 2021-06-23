11AM: NAACP speaks after Case professor said she felt forced to resign from Cleveland Police Monitoring Team

CLEVELAND — Representatives from the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, the Norman S. Minor Bar Association and attorneys from The Cochran Firm of Cleveland will hold a news conference following the alleged forced removal of Case Western Reserve University Professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway as part of the city’s police monitoring team.

The news conference will begin at 11 a.m. at Cleveland’s City Hall. Watch it live in the media player below:

The NAACP wrote a letter to Mayor Frank Jackson and Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan voicing frustrations over Hardaway's dismissal. Click here to read it.

Hardaway said she felt forced to resign from her role as a member of the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team after the Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland questioned her objectivity following comments she made on a radio show in April in which she discussed Derek Chauvin and George Floyd.

Case Western Reserve University said it was “deeply disturbed” that she felt forced to resign and called the situation disappointing.

"As a leading institution of higher education, Case Western Reserve values the free exchange of ideas as essential to learning and discovery. Indeed, our nation’s founders considered the concept so critical that they included freedom of speech in the Constitution’s first amendment. Yet Professor Hardaway’s on-air mention of systemic racial issues in American policing provoked such consternation that she no longer serves on a commission designed to ensure public accountability," CWRU stated.

According to Hardaway's resignation letter, she resigned due to an attack on her reputation and the shrinking of her role on the team.

"Unsupported assertions that seek to malign my professional reputation is not something that I am willing to passively endure. Any acquiescence on my part to limit my engagement on the Monitoring Team to community issues that do not involve assessing compliance would give these baseless attacks on my professional objectivity unmerited credence," Hardaway wrote.

