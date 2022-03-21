100 Bird e-bikes arriving in Cleveland, joining existing fleet of e-scooters

CLEVELAND — Bird, the electric transportation company, will launch e-bikes in Cleveland Tuesday. The e-bikes will join the existing fleet of scooters in the city.

“We are thrilled to add Bird e-bikes to the shared micromobility options in the City of Cleveland,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb in a news release. “Scooters and bikes are a convenient and sustainable option for short trips around the city. There are currently four shared mobility companies working with city departments, local universities, Cuyahoga County and our residents to ensure these efforts are as safe, useful and equitable as possible.”

There will be 100 e-bikes brought to Cleveland. It will be the first city in the state to have Bird e-bikes.

The launch of the e-bikes comes as people are increasingly turning to electric transportation and bikes in general, for environmentally friendly and affordable transportation options as a gas prices soar. The bikes come with an e-assist motor intended to help riders coast up hills with as much as a 20% grade.

“Bird's e-bike launch is a piece to the puzzle of improving mobility in Cleveland. More accessible and readily available micromobility devices, including bikes and scooters, provide a range of benefits including improved health, less air pollution, and improved mobility," said Jacob VanSickle, Executive Director of Bike Cleveland. “Bird’s e-scooters have been a welcome alternative to gas-powered cars and we look forward to the new fleet of e-bikes hitting the streets.”

Representatives from Bird will launch the fleet of e-bikes Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at Mall C.

