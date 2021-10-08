11 AM: Mayor Frank Jackson holds press conference to answer questions from State of the City

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a press conference Friday to answer questions from his State of the City address which was held Thursday night at Cleveland Public Hall.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m.

The mayor will take questions from the public.

The hour-long Oct.7 address outlined a series of the mayor's accomplishments and also focused on some of the cities biggest remaining challenges, including growing gun violence and improving the quality of low-income neighborhoods.

