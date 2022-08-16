12PM: Cleveland Mayor Bibb, city leaders discuss midyear police report

CLEVELAND — At noon on Tuesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other city leaders are hosting a discussion and Q&A on the newly-released Cleveland Police Midyear Report, a look back at crime over the first half of 2022.

Calls for service and arrests are on track to be lower than last year's numbers, and just under 50% fewer guns were confiscated, according to CPD’s recently released midyear report.

“This reflects the hard work of the men and women of the division of police,” said Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard earlier this week. “There are some numbers that are lower, but it's lower because we have lower staffing. The officers that we have here are extremely effective.”

Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they didn't achieve these numbers alone and pointed to its partnerships with the FBI, Ohio Highway State Patrol, and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Click here to view CPD's midyear report.

