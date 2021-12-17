14 Cleveland Metropolitan School District buildings closed Friday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District closed 14 of its schools Friday with no remote learning, the district announced.

The following schools were closed on Friday:



A. J. Rickoff

Clark

Collinwood (includes School of One site)

Dike

East Tech (includes School of One site)

Franklin D. Roosevelt

George Washington Carver

Glenville (includes School of One site)

Halle

John F. Kennedy

Mary Bethune

Wade Park

Waverly

Willson

CMSD declared calamity days for the schools closed Friday due to a large number of staff members calling out sick and not enough substitutes.

Because there were not enough teachers or substitutes to provide instruction, the schools were unable to have remote learning either.

Other schools in the district were open but only for remote learning. CMSD said it has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in staff and students.

The Rhodes College & Career Academy and Rhodes School of Environmental Studies, as well the the School of One site on the Rhodes campus, all switched to remote learning through Friday.

Additionally, the CMSD Welcome Center downtown has been closed for building repairs.

