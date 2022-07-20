Watch Now
14-year-old shot, killed on the West Side

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 06:09:07-04

CLEVELAND  — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed.

The shooting happened on Detroit Avenue near West 89th Street before midnight on Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a teen with gunshot wounds.

EMS said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detroit Avenue was closed for hours between West 87th and West 89th streets while police investigated.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

The identity of the teen has not been released at this time.

