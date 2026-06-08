15 Displaced, pets rescued in $100,000 house fire on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — Four animals were rescued from a house fire on Cleveland's east side, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
The department said it responded to a working fire in a three-story home on East 111th Street on Sunday afternoon.
Two dogs, 1 hamster, and 1 ferret were rescued.
Four adults and 11 children were displaced from their home.
No injuries were reported, and there is $100,000 in damages, the department said.
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