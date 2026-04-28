16- and 17-year-olds shot in Cleveland's North Broadway neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, officers responded to the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for reports of two people shot.

Officers learned at the scene that a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were shot by an unknown individual. No further specifics regarding what happened were provided.

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Detectives continue to investigate, police said.