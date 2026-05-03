16-year-old in critical condition following attempted carjacking

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following an attempted carjacking and shooting in Cleveland Saturday night, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded to six ShotSpotter alerts, totaling over 50 rounds of gunfire, on the 3800 block of East 131st Street.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle's owner and another man involved in the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that four armed suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, drove up to the attempted carjacking victim and tried to steal his car, CPD said.

Police said the victim exchanged gunfire with the suspects and ultimately left the scene without the owner's car.

As officers were investigating, they received a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Lee Road.

Responding officers found the 16-year-old with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm, along with the suspect vehicle that was used in the earlier attempted carjacking, Cleveland Police said.

The teen was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police said both the suspect's and the victim's cars, along with two guns and additional evidence, were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Fourth District will be handling it.