17-year-old accused of fatal convenience store shooting arrested

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of fatally shooting another teen at a convenience store.

According to marshals, 17-year-old Royal King, who was the subject of a public manhunt, was arrested in the area of East 147th Street on Wednesday morning.

On Sept. 19, King drove to the 185th Deli, where he allegedly shot 17-year-old Jahari Stegall in the back of the head after he had just walked in, according to Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.

Surveillance video shared during a press conference earlier this month showed King walking inside the deli for a few minutes and walking back out with a handgun in his left hand.

After the shooting, authorities say King got into the stolen vehicle that he had arrived in and fled. O'Malley said the vehicle was recovered later that same day near King's house.

During the Wednesday arrest, marshals found a loaded rifle in what they believed to be King's bedroom.

King was wanted for aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

“This was a heinous and brazen crime committed in the middle of the day by a suspect who has no regard for the life and safety of others. We are relieved he is off the streets before more violence was brought to the city of Cleveland by his hands," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

O'Malley said King is currently being charged in the juvenile court, but the state is requesting to bind him over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

"I want to thank the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Division of Police for their diligent work in apprehending Royal King. This is another blatant example of the unchecked violence being committed by juveniles against juveniles. We will do everything in our power to get justice for Jahari Stegall and his family," O'Malley said.

