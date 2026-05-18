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17-year-old driving suspected stolen vehicle causes crash after running stop sign, Cleveland police say

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News 5 Cleveland
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Posted

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left four people injured.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near West 37th Street and Denison Avenue.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was driving a suspected stolen vehicle when he ran a stop sign and was hit by two other vehicles.

The teen, along with his 16-year-old female passenger, as well as the drivers of the two other vehicles — a 30-year-old man and a 63-year-old man — were all transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No charges have been announced.

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