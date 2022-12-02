19-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Nov. 1, according to a news release from NOVFTF.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1500 block of Ansel Road near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens after an argument broke out between multiple other boys when shots were fired.

On Friday morning, members of the Cleveland NOVFTF arrested the 19-year-old in a residence near the 9300 block of Amesbury Avenue in Cleveland, the release said.

The man barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom and eventually surrendered to task force members.

“The Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division, was very efficient with their investigation on this case, which also led to quick and safe arrest,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact NOVFTF at 1-866-492 or send a tip on their website.

