2 arrested in connection with death of Cleveland veteran who was disabled

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested two people sought in connection with the death of a 62-year-old veteran who was disabled.

Calvin Cole, 33 and Eva Robinson, 42, were taken into custody Friday morning in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Brookpark Road in Cleveland. They were found in a vehicle that was spotted fleeing the scene of the homicide, authorities said.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Cole and Robinson are both charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The homicide happened on Aug. 22 at a store in the 1000 block of East 105th Street.

According to authorities, Cole got in to an argument with the victim, Kevin Smith, 62, and allegedly sucker punched him. That caused Smith to fall to the ground unconscious. Smith was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

The matter remains under investigation.

