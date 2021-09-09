Crime Stoppers: Up to $5,000 reward for info on two homicides, including one of disabled veteran

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for two separate homicides, including the death of a disabled veteran.

Veteran killed

A 62-year-old disabled veteran was attacked on Aug. 22 at a beverage store on the 1000 block of 105th Street. The victim, later identified as Kevin Smith, was punched in the head and fell unconscious to the ground. According to Crime Stoppers, he was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police said that based on preliminary information, Smith was inside the store when he was violently attacked by an unknown male and female. After the attack, two attackers fled the area in a vehicle.

Sly Court homicide

On Wednesday, a 32-year-old male was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Cleveland’s West Side.

According to Crime Stoppers, police responded at 1:04 a.m. to West 48th Street and Sly Court, where the victim, later identified as John Malone IV, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an Orange Dodge Magnum.

Police said that based on preliminary information, Malone was meeting someone at Sly Court when he was approached by an unknown male who shot and killed him.

---

Anyone with information pertaining to either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME or submitting a tip at www.25crime.com.

