2 children charged for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old girl deemed incompetent to stand trial

CLEVELAND — A 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy who were charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl last summer have been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Both children were facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, rape, felonious assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

According to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, both children have the possibility of attaining competency and will have to go through remediation services with the goal of becoming competent to stand trial.

What happened?

News 5's Nadeen Abusada spoke with the 5-year-old's mother, Antavia Kennibrew, last fall, who said she dropped her daughter off at a family member's home on Sept. 13, 2025. Later that day, she received a phone call informing her that her daughter had left the house on her own and was missing.

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Mother seeks justice after 5-year-old daughter allegedly beaten, sexually abused

RELATED: Mother seeks justice after 5-year-old daughter allegedly beaten, sexually abused

A police report states that a witness saw three juveniles take her to a wooded area in the 1000 block of East 148th Street and physically and sexually assault her.

The specifics of the assault are too disturbing to share, but details in the police report support Kennibrew's claim that her daughter was viciously attacked.

Kennibrew said she met her daughter after the incident in an ambulance, and the girl was unconscious and covered in dirt, blood and bruises.

The Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case

RELATED: Mother seeks justice after 5-year-old daughter allegedly beaten, sexually abused