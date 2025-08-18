2 Cleveland school employees killed in crash

A Cleveland couple who worked for the school district were killed in a crash on Friday in North Carolina.

State troopers said the couple was heading to Chapel Hill to visit family friends with their two children when their car went off the road and crashed on I-85.

The couple died, and their two children were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

CMSD said they will have counselors and resources on hand to support the student and staff communities at the many schools where they have worked.