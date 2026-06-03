3 injured after Cleveland fire

Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on Cleveland's east side.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a home on East 89th Street near Superior Avenue.

Our overnight news tracker saw smoke pouring from the charred home.

Cleveland fire working a house fire on East 89th just south of Superior. EMS transported two people from the scene. When I arrived every inch of this was on fire. CFD made quick work to knock it down but it's destroyed. Working on more info about the victims. pic.twitter.com/rsxBRtO5wZ — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 3, 2026

Cleveland EMS told News 5 a 57-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said a third person was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

