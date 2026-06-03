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3 injured after Cleveland fire

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a home on East 89th Street near Superior Avenue.
3 injured after Cleveland fire
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Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on Cleveland's east side.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a home on East 89th Street near Superior Avenue.

Our overnight news tracker saw smoke pouring from the charred home.

Cleveland EMS told News 5 a 57-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said a third person was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

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