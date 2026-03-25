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2 injured after pickup truck crashes into sheriff's cruiser

Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase involving the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office ended with a car crashing into a cruiser in Cleveland.
2 injured after pickup truck crashes into sheriff's cruiser
Brooklyn chase CCSO crash 2.jpg
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Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase involving the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office ended with a car crashing into a cruiser in Cleveland.

Our overnight news tracker captured a smashed-up Ford Ranger pickup truck and a cruiser with damage on the passenger side at Poe and Fulton avenues in Cleveland.

Cleveland EMS said two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances of the chase are unknown at this time.

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