2 injured after pickup truck crashes into sheriff's cruiser

Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase involving the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office ended with a car crashing into a cruiser in Cleveland.

Our overnight news tracker captured a smashed-up Ford Ranger pickup truck and a cruiser with damage on the passenger side at Poe and Fulton avenues in Cleveland.

Working to learn more but overnight a Brooklyn PD chase ended with a crash into a Cuyahoga County Sheriff SUV. It did not look as if EMS transported anyone. The crash happened at Fulton and Poe around 1:45am. pic.twitter.com/6e2vHhe58u — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 25, 2026

Cleveland EMS said two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances of the chase are unknown at this time.

