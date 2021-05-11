2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of 25-year-old in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — Two men wanted in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood earlier this month were arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

A 22-year-old and a 25-year-old were arrested in connection to a homicide on May 3 in the area of Fleet and Broadway avenues in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Marquel Cobb, 25, was shot multiple times in the chest. Another male, a juvenile, had also been shot during the incident. Cobb died at the hospital. The juvenile survived his injuries.

The 22-year-old male was arrested Monday at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Granada Boulevard. The 25-year-old male was arrested Tuesday at a home on Whitby Road in Cleveland Heights. Both were arrested and turned over to homicide detectives at the Cleveland Division of Police.

News 5 Cleveland is not releasing their names until charges have been filed.

“One young man is dead and another seriously injured, so many more could have been hurt or killed by these suspect’s acts of violence and their lack of regard for human life. Violence perpetuated by suspects like this has such a grave impact in our communities, hopefully these two suspects will remain behind bars for a long time,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

