25-year-old male hospitalized in critical condition after shooting near Broadway and Fleet avenues

Posted at 9:20 AM, May 03, 2021
CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old male was hospitalized after a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side Monday.

Police and EMS responded to the area of Broadway and Fleet avenues.

A spokesperson for EMS said a 25-year-old male was transported in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Broadway Fleet homicide.jpg
Scene of shooting on Broadway and Fleet avenues.

A News 5 photojournalist at the scene documented approximately 30 evidence marks in the street.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

