25-year-old male hospitalized in critical condition after shooting near Broadway and Fleet avenues

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old male was hospitalized after a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side Monday.

Police and EMS responded to the area of Broadway and Fleet avenues.

Shooting overnight at Broadway and Fleet in Cleveland. Not a lot known but at least one person was taken by EMS from the scene. A witness said it sounded like 100 shots were fired. Police marked close to 40 shell casings. pic.twitter.com/jtQT73Nh0A — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 3, 2021

A spokesperson for EMS said a 25-year-old male was transported in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of shooting on Broadway and Fleet avenues.

A News 5 photojournalist at the scene documented approximately 30 evidence marks in the street.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

