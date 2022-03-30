2 people hospitalized after car crashes into building at corner of West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue

CLEVELAND — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Wednesday.

Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the corner of West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue for a crash.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue.

EMS confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital.

No further information was released.

