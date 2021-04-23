Man dies, woman critically injured after shootout at Cleveland intersection

CLEVELAND — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a shootout at a Cleveland intersection Friday.

At approximately 2:22 a.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Corlett Avenue for a male and female shot.

Officers located both victims outside of a vehicle that had crashed.

The 24-year-old male victim, who later died at the hospital, had gunshot wounds to his neck, face and chest.

The 20-year-old female victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was transported in critical condition. Police did not give an updated condition on the female victim.

Thread: While at a shooting scene on Corlett near E120 roughly 11 shots were fired very close. An SUV with two women came speeding into the scene asking for help. The car was hit but they were not. Me & an officer heard rounds whizzing over our heads. Awesome work by CPD pic.twitter.com/NOhnragCqP — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 23, 2021

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber was at the scene where there were casings all over the intersection and a gun on the ground.

Mike Vielhaber. Shooting scene at East 120th Street and Corlett.

Moments later, as officers were at the shooting scene investigating, roughly 11 shots were fired nearby in the same neighborhood.

Less than a minute later, an SUV came speeding by the original crime scene. Two women inside were hysterical as they told officers people were shooting at them while they were driving.

The car was hit by gunfire and was leaking gas. Neither woman was injured.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting.

