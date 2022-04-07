2 teens hospitalized after shooting off Pearl Road in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two teens were hospitalized after a shooting on Pearl Road in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

EMS responded to the 3700 block of Pearl Road where two 17-year-olds were found injured.

One of them is in serious condition and the other is in stable condition at MetroHealth Medical Center, a spokesperson for EMS said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

