2 teens indicted on murder charges for Lyft driver's shooting death

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted two teens on Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a Lyft driver earlier this year.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Nashawn Jordan, 18, and Cameren Bradford, 17, have each been charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault for the death of 27-year-old Vasyl Shvets.

Authorities say that on Feb. 10, the two teens contacted a third juvenile in Arizona to arrange a Lyft to pick them up at East 118th Street. During the ride, the two allegedly tried to rob Vasyl and then shot him, causing him to crash into a dumpster on East 84th Street. The two teens ran off. Shvets was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation later led detectives to identify the teens, who were both 17 years old when the shooting occurred. Police obtained DNA and electronic evidence, prompting them to execute a search warrant at a home in the 6600 block of Harvard Avenue on Feb. 16. Police took the teens into custody, and they were charged in juvenile court. The case was later bound over to the court of common pleas.

News 5's Scott Noll spoke to a friend of Shvets after the shooting and learned that the Lyft driver moved to Ohio after fleeing his hometown in war-torn Ukraine.

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2 teens arrested for Lyft driver's deadly shooting

RELATED: 2 teens arrested for Lyft driver's deadly shooting

"Vasyl Shvets fled the war in Ukraine to seek safety in Cleveland. While simply trying to earn a living, he was gunned down by these two thugs," Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said.

An arraignment date hasn't been set.