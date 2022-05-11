2022 Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, May 13

CLEVELAND — Just in time for patio season, Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, May 13 to showcase some of the best food coming out of creative kitchens at numerous restaurants in our city.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance is celebrating restaurant week with a kick-off event on May 12, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Grab your friends and co-workers for an evening of fun, music and, of course, food. During this time, visit participating restaurants and enjoy $5 tastings. The more patios you visit, the more tickets you earn for your chance to enter and win gift cards to Downtown Cleveland establishments.

A winner will be chosen every 20 minutes. On Friday, a grand prize winner will be announced.

Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, May 13, and runs until May 22. Participating restaurants will feature three-course prix-fixe menus.

A full list of restaurants is available, including the dishes that each restaurant will serve at Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.

