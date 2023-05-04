22-year-old man arrested for two separate fatal shootings

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing two people in the last few months.

According to police reports, the man was involved in the Jan. 23 shooting death of a 61-year-old man.

Police responded to a home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Marshals said a warrant was issued for the 22-year-old's arrest shortly after.

According to reports, the 22-year-old was also involved in the April 7 fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man.

The man was found lying in a driveway in the 4900 block of Anson Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody by the Marshals early Thursday morning after finding him hiding at an apartment in Euclid.

“This suspect caused havoc and grief for community members in the city of Cleveland. He is behind bars and the city is a safer place with him there," US Marshal Pete Elliot said.