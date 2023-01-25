61-year-old man shot, killed on Cleveland's East Side

A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Monday night.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 61st Street.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He had been shot multiple times.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates other members of the home found the man when they came home and called 911.

No arrests have been made.

