22-year-old man dies after train hits SUV

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man's SUV was struck by a train over the weekend.

Police were called to Coit Road, north of Kirby Avenue, around 6 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a 2024 Volkswagen SUV partially positioned on the railroad.

According to police, the vehicle was struck by an eastbound train.

Police said the impact pushed the SUV onto a gravel railway bed and across Coit Road.

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 6:02 a.m., a 2024 Volkswagen SUV was stopped on railway property west of Coit Road, north of Kirby Avenue. The vehicle was positioned partially on the single track and partially on the gravel railway bed when it was struck by an eastbound train.

Traeshawn Broadnax was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

