Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

22-year-old man dies after train hits SUV

Police line do not cross.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Police line do not cross.jpg
Posted

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man's SUV was struck by a train over the weekend.

Police were called to Coit Road, north of Kirby Avenue, around 6 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a 2024 Volkswagen SUV partially positioned on the railroad.

According to police, the vehicle was struck by an eastbound train.

Police said the impact pushed the SUV onto a gravel railway bed and across Coit Road.

Preliminary information-On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 6:02 a.m., a 2024 Volkswagen SUV was stopped on railway property west of Coit Road, north of Kirby Avenue. The vehicle was positioned partially on the single track and partially on the gravel railway bed when it was struck by an eastbound train.

Traeshawn Broadnax was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.