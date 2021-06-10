23-year-old man in serious condition after shooting in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of West 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

EMS transported a 23-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and the scene is still active.

This is an ongoing situation. The story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

