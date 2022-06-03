28-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Public Square bus stop

CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at Public Square early Friday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. at a bus stop across from the Renaissance Hotel.

At the scene, News 5's overnight news tracker saw a taped off bus shelter and a gun on top of a nearby trash can.

This is the second shooting within the last month at Public Square. In May, a man was found shot in an alley off Euclid Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to the Greater Cleveland RTA to determine if Friday's shooting will affect any bus routes.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.