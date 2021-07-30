28-year-old man shot to death while working on dirt bike, police say

CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old male was found shot to death on a sidewalk near an abandoned home on Cleveland's East Side Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 6:20 p.m. to the 3500 block of East 146th Street for a male shot.

The victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS responded and transported the victim to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information showed the victim appeared to be working on a dirk bike at an abandoned home when he was shot by an unknown person.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.