3 men shot overnight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Three men were shot overnight on East 32nd and Superior.

Cleveland EMS tells News 5 that the men are in their 20s were taken to Metro in serious condition.

The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer was on scene.

Cleveland shooting: Three men shot on East 32nd north of Superior around 2:15am. Not really sure what this building houses. All 3 transported by EMS in serious condition. It looked to me that all 3 were shot in the legs. CPD trying to sort it out. Decent sized crowd on scene. pic.twitter.com/5VEEKavLBn — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 20, 2026

We are working to learn more about what happened.