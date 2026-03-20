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3 men shot overnight in Cleveland

It happened on East 32nd and Superior.
3 men shot overnight in Cleveland
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CLEVELAND — Three men were shot overnight on East 32nd and Superior.

Cleveland EMS tells News 5 that the men are in their 20s were taken to Metro in serious condition.

The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer was on scene.

We are working to learn more about what happened.

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