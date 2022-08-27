3 people, including Tamara McLoyd, found guilty on Friday of multiple robberies in 2021

CLEVELAND — Three people, including Tamara McLoyd, are guilty of five armed robberies in Cuyahoga County from November to December 2021 according to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

O’Malley released this statement following the verdict:

“In these five separate aggravated robberies, Tamara McLoyd [and others] terrorized our community and traumatized seven people. These three serial offenders deserve to spend a long time behind bars for their gun-toting, spree of violence. With today’s verdict and their upcoming sentences, our community is a safer place.”

The three were charged with the following:

Tamara McLoyd, 19



Five counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle

19-year-old, female



Four counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Failure To Comply

30-year-old, male



Eight counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Felonious Assault

Four counts of Having Weapons Under Disability

They will be sentenced on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

