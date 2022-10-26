32-year-old Cleveland gang member gets 12 years in prison on drug, gun charges

CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to spend the next 12 years behind bars after he was found guilty of being part of a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl as well as having illegal possession of a firearm.

The defendant, Kindell Smith, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker.

Authorities say Smith is a member of the Cleveland gang "8Ave" which is known to operate in the city's Fifth District.

On April 14, 2020, police started an investigation into Smith's activities related to drug trafficking.

During the investigation, authorities said officers encountered Smith on two occasions selling fentanyl and cocaine. On one occasion, Smith was in a vehicle that sped off, striking a police cruiser, after officers approached it and demanded he show his hands.

When police caught up to the car, Smith tried to conceal a gun under the front seat, authorities said. Police recovered the gun as well as crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Smith was already banned from carrying a weapon due to previous drug trafficking convictions.

