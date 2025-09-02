Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
39-year-old dies after shooting on East 142nd Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon.

Police received a ShotSpotter Call around 2:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 142nd Street.

When they arrived, they found Mujahid Abdur-Rahman with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed he was approached by two unknown men while working on a vehicle, when shots were fired. The men fled from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

