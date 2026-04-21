4 children rescued after fire on Cleveland's east side

The Cleveland Division of Fire battled an early morning house fire on the city's east side.

The fire broke out at a house in the 10200 block of Kempton Avenue.

According to Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Norman, preliminary information revealed four children were trapped inside of the house.

Norman said they were all rescued and transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition but are expected to recover.

One adult and two young children were outside the home at the time of the fire, Norman said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters don't believe it was arson.

