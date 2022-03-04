40-year-old in critical condition after house fire on East 112th Street

CLEVELAND — A house fire on Cleveland's East Side has left one resident hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded at 1:27 a.m. Friday to the 1200 block of East 112th Street (Steve Harvey Way) for a house fire.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said the 2.5 story house was occupied at the time of the fire.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Fire at East 112th Street in Cleveland on March 4, 2022.

Officials said the fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

