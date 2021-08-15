44-year-old man killed in hit-skip while crossing street in Cleveland; police searching for driver

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a man crossing the street in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Around 12:24 a.m., a 44-year-old man was crossing Superior Avenue at East 105th Street when an unknown vehicle traveling west on Superior Avenue struck him.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and EMS transported the man to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Police provided an image of the vehicle involved, seen above, and are searching for the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

