45-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting next to West Side Market

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting next to the West Side Market in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood Friday.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 15, 2021
CLEVELAND — A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting next to the West Side Market in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood Friday, according to Cleveland EMS.

Scene of shooting near The West Side Market on Friday, Oct. 15.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded at approximately 3 a.m. to West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland EMS responded and transported a 45-year-old man in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber saw shell casings in the street.

Scene of shooting near The West Side Market on Friday, Oct. 15.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to police for more details.

