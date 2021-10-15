45-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting next to West Side Market

CLEVELAND — A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting next to the West Side Market in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood Friday, according to Cleveland EMS.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting near The West Side Market on Friday, Oct. 15.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded at approximately 3 a.m. to West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland EMS responded and transported a 45-year-old man in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Eastbound lanes of Lorain closed at West 25th. Shooting investigation right next to the Westside Market. EMS was performing CPR on one person as they transported. pic.twitter.com/8SMopQcRZz — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 15, 2021

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber saw shell casings in the street.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting near The West Side Market on Friday, Oct. 15.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to police for more details.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.