48-year-old man indicted on murder charges for death of mother of 4

CLEVELAND — Calvin Nettles, 48, was indicted on multiple charges, including murder, in relation to the death of Carly Capek on Thursday, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas documents.

Nettles was indicted on the following charges:

One count of aggravated murder

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

Capek, a mother of four children, was found dead on Sept. 6 after being violently attacked by Nettles with broken glass, the indictment states. Multiple 911 calls came in around 12:34 p.m., and EMS noted arriving at the scene at 12:45 p.m.

Mayor Justin Bibb has asked for an internal investigation of the response times in the woman’s death.

RELATED: Mayor Bibb asks for internal investigation of response times in woman’s killing

Nettles, who police say was high on PCP at the time of the attack, was a friend of Capek, according to her mother.

“She trusted her friend and he came into her house. I’m sure she did not think that day she was going to be killed,” said Pam Sidelka.

RELATED: Cleveland Public Safety Director confirms investigation in Carly Capek case

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.