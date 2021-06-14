5 PM: Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich to make announcement on Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND — Former Congressman Dennis J. Kucinich will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to make an announcement regarding the Cleveland mayoral race.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Cleveland Script sign located in Tremont, overlooking downtown and the Cuyahoga River Valley, at 1502 Abbey Road.

Kucinich spoke to News 5's John Kosich in February about his consideration to run once again for Cleveland mayor.

"I live here, I care about what's going on,” Kucinich said. “I see the increase in poverty and crime and I'm concerned and so I'm absolutely thinking about it."

He says economic growth is critical not just downtown but in the neighborhoods. That being said News 5 asked Kucinich if it was possible for someone who has been doing this for 50 years to bring new ideas to a city like Cleveland?

"Well there are some who said I was 50 years ahead of my time, I'm right on time, and not only that you think of the wealth of experience that I bring. You know you get on an airplane you want an experienced pilot and if you're going to have surgery you want a surgeon who is going to be trying to think what's the next move,” he said. "There's no one around who has that kind of experience.”

